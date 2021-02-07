Nearly 7.5 lakh tea plantation families of Assam today received financial benefits from the government as Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in the city to launch the third phase of Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela.

She ceremonially distributed third tranche of financial assistance to tea garden area beneficiaries who opened their bank accounts where an amount of Rs 3,000 was transferred directly to 7, 46,667 bank account holders.

Under the said scheme, initiated by the state government in Dispur during the year 2017-18, an amount of `2,500 was provided to 6,33,411 bank account holders in the first phase. In the second tranche (in 2018-19), `2500 was deposited to 7,15,979 bank accounts.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitharaman said that Assam is known for its tea across the world and while people start their mornings with a cup of Assam brew, the labourers who grows tea were neglected.

She asserted that since the BJP- led government assumed power at the Centre in 2014, various measures were adopted by PM Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the tea community.

Crediting the bank officials and government employees for completing the task of opening more than 8 lakh bank accounts in the tea garden areas after the demonitisation, Sitharaman observed that the inclusion of tea people in formal banking systems has enabled direct transfer of benefits to their accounts without any middlemen and leakage.

An ambitious scheme Ayushman Bharat was launched to provide `5 lakh to every family per year for enabling underprivileged section like tea community to avail medical treatment. She informed that the Centre allocated `1,000 crore in the Union Budget 2021-22 for the empowerment of women associated with tea estate of Assam and West Bengal.

ATMs, mobile banking facilities provided by the banks in tea gardens have enhanced working skills. Addressing the gathering Sonowal termed the day as historic as more than 8 lakh bank accounts in tea plantation areas were opened after the demonetisation drive started.

He referred to PM Modi’s motto of “Sabka sath, Sabka vikash, Sabka viswas” as the guiding principle for Dispur to work for equal development to all sections. He added that the government has provided free text book, free uniform and free admission to tea garden children and urged the parents to educate their children.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about future plans to provide free breakfasts at tea garden schools, introduction of 10 per cent reservation in tea garden neighbouring colleges for their students apart from the already implemented 10 per cent reservation in medical and engineering colleges.

Sarma also promised to increase wages of tea garden workers soon.

Union food processing minister Rameshwar Teli, state minister Sanjay Kishan, Parliamentarians Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Pallab Lochan Das, legislators Kripanath Malla, Nabanita Handique, top government finance official Samir Kumar Sinha, SBI top official RS Ramesh were also present on the occasion.