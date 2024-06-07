Flying sub-conventional aerial platforms prohibited in Delhi for two days

The Delhi Police on Friday ordered prohibiting the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters, para-jumping from aircraft. etc. across the NCT of Delhi for a period of two days, including Sunday.

It’s a security measure taken in the wake of the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA Parliamentary Party leader Narendra Modi as prime minister scheduled to take place on June 9.

According to the police, the order shall come into force with effect from June 9 and remain in force for a period of two days, unless withdrawn earlier.

If anyone is found violating the order, it will call for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The order was issued from the office of the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and a copy of the same was forwarded to the concerned officials, departments, and officials for necessary action.

According to the police, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to the country may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by the use of such sub-conventional serial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, and other such equipment and methods.

The order also read that as the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby, passed ex-parte, and shall be published for the information of the public through press and affixing copies on the Notice Boards of the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Tehsils offices, police stations across the city and other offices of the concerned officers, and offices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Cantonment Board.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the city, especially with more vigil in the important zones of the city with vital installations ahead of the ceremony.