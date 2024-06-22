Flood crisis continues in Assam, 3.90 lakh people affected

Over 3.90 lakh people in Assam remain submerged in floodwater as the situation persists, officials reported on Saturday.

Despite a slight improvement due to receding rainfall, 19 districts in Assam remain heavily impacted by floods, officials stated.

The death toll from this year’s floods, landslides, and storms in Assam has reached 37, with one person reported missing, officials confirmed.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority 3,90,491 people across the state.

Karimganj district has been the hardest hit, with over 2.40 lakh people affected by the floods.

Key rivers, including Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat, and Kushiyara in Karimganj, were reported to be flowing above the danger level.

More than 100 relief camps, sheltering over 15,000 people, are operational, along with 125 relief distribution centers.

Houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments, and other infrastructure have sustained damage in various districts, according to officials.