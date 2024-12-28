Flights to Srinagar cancelled due to bad weather

All flights to Srinagar were on Saturday cancelled due to bad weather and snow.The Srinagar Airport announced on X; “Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding”.

Snowfall had resulted in cancellation of six flights to Srinagar on Friday. However, as the weather has turned bad, all flights were cancelled today.The Srinagar Airport generally operates around 70 inward and outward flights daily.

The road connectivity of Kashmir with the rest of the country is snapped since Friday afternoon due to a heavy snowfall.

All the three road links between Jammu and the Kashmir valley are shut due to snow. The nearly 300 kms Jammu-Srinagar highway is blocked due to snow beyond Banihal. Hundreds of travellers, including women and children, were stranded on the road.

The Mughal Road linking the Rajouri and Poonch districts with the valley is also closed for vehicular traffic.The Sinthan Pass on the Kishtwar-Anantnag highway is blocked with heavy snowfall.

