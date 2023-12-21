Flats for the poor on land seized from Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to construct flats for the poor on 2,000 square metres of land seized from mafia don Mukhtar Ansari in the prime Dalibagh area of the state capital.

The land in question belonged to enemy property in Dalibagh, which was in the possession of the jailed gangster.

The Lucknow Development Authority( LDA) had recently seized the land, and it is all set to build 72 affordable flats in two four-storey apartments for the weaker sections of the society.

“Two apartments of 36 flats each will be built. These houses will be allotted to the poor by the District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) and will be ready in a year,” a source said.

Sources said LDA will start the construction work within a week. The contract to build the apartment has been given to a private company for Rs 3.50 crore and the average cost of a flat will be Rs 4.50 lakh, they added.

Ansari, the five-term BSP MLA, has been behind bars since 2005 and currently remains lodged in Banda prison.

In April 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for killing BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.