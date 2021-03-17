Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a high number of daily new cases. They collectively account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

83.91% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 2.34 lakh (2,34,406) today, comprising 2.05% of the total cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of India’s total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60%.

Over3.5 cr (3,50,64,536)vaccine doses have been administered through 5,86,855 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 75,06,155HCWs (1st dose), 45,54,855HCWs (2nd dose), 76,00,030FLWs (1st dose) and16,47,644FLWs (2nd Dose), 21,66,408beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and1,15,89,444beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-60 of the vaccination drive (16th March, 2021), more than 21 lakh (21,17,104)vaccine doses were given. Of these, 17,82,553 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 30,871 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,34,551HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,10,45,284 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.56%.

188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 86.7%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (87). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported 15 deaths.

Fifteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.