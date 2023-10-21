First religious circuit bus service launched in Himachal Pradesh

To give a fillip to religious tourism and improve its financial health, the government owned Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) launched its first religious circuit bus service from Dharamshala-Chintpurni- Jwalamukhi-Dharamshala in Kangra district.

HRTC, Managing Director, Rohan Chand Thakur and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal on Saturday, jointly flagged off the bus service from Dharamshala.

Thakur said: “The bus would cover the circuit in nine and a half hours. It would start from Dharamshla at 8 am and reach Chintpurni Mata temple at 10.30 am. After reaching Jawalamukhi temple at 2 pm, it will be back to Dharamshala at 5.30 pm.”

Each passenger will be charged Rs 400 for travelling in a 3×2 AC bus on this circuit and the tickets can be purchased both online as well as offline.

He further said that another bus service from Chintpurni Mata Temple to Khatu Shyaam in Sikar district of Rajasthan will be started from 23 October.

“This new initiative is part of the strategy under the ‘Dhrshan Scheme’, to emphasize religious destinations and approximately 100 more routes within and outside the state will be identified in time to come,” he said.

Some of the popular routes identified include Naina Devi Temple to Baba Balak Nath, Shimla-Amritsar, Shimla-Hatkoti, Shimla- Naina Devi.