First HMPV case in Dibrugarh: Doctors reassure public, cite no significant threat

After the first reported case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Dibrugarh, doctors and health officials have reassured the public that the virus poses no significant threat.

The case was identified in a child admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The sample, sent to the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC) for testing, confirmed the presence of HMPV.

This was necessary as AMCH currently lacks a dedicated virology unit. Dr Biswajit Borkakoty, a senior scientist at ICMR-RMRC, emphasized that this is not an isolated occurrence, as the region has reported 110 cases of HMPV since 2014.

Human Metapneumovirus, first identified in 2001, is a globally prevalent virus that primarily affects the respiratory system. It can infect individuals of all ages but is particularly common among children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

Symptoms range from mild cold-like conditions to more severe respiratory illnesses, such as bronchitis or pneumonia. While generally not life-threatening, the virus can be more severe in vulnerable populations. HMPV is transmitted through respiratory droplets, direct contact with infected individuals, or contaminated surfaces.

Doctors at AMCH highlighted that infections caused by HMPV are typically self-limiting, with most patients recovering without the need for specialized treatment. Supportive care, including hydration and rest, is often sufficient.

“While there is no immediate danger, enhancing awareness and improving medical facilities will ensure better response mechanisms in the future,” said Dr Borkakoty.