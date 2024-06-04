First 4 Lok Sabha poll results from Madhya Pradesh

The first four results from 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh came in by 1.30 pm on Tuesday, confirming the victories of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, V D Sharma and Shankar Lalwani.

Shivraj Chouhan won from the Vidisha seat, defeating the Congress candidate Pratap Bhanu Sharma by more than 5 lakh votes.

Indore BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani won by more than 9.68 lakh votes. There was no Congress candidate on the seat, as Akshay Kanti Bamb had withdrawn his name and joined the BJP.

The seat received more than 1.72 lakh votes in the NOTA option, a national record for Lok Sabha elections.

Jyotiraditya Scindia won by more than 4 lakh votes from Guna.

V D Sharma registered a comfortable win from Khajuraho by more than 3.68 lakh votes.