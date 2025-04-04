Both Houses adjourned till noon over Sonia’s Waqf remarks

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till noon on Friday, the last day of the Budget Session, as BJP members demanded Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s apology over her remarks on the passage of Waqf Amendment Bill.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned after treasury benches raised a strong protest over remarks made by Gandhi against the government.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, BJP Members raised slogans “Sonia Gandhi maafi maango” (Sonia Gandhi apologise).

After the Lok Sabha had passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, Gandhi said the Bill was “bulldozed” through in the Lower House.

“Yesterday, the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha, and today it is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was, in effect, bulldozed through. Our party’s position is clear. The Bill is a brazen assault on the Constitution itself. It is very much part of the BJP’s deliberate strategy to keep our society in a state of permanent polarisation,” she said on Thursday.

The opposition benches too raised slogans, demanding answers from the government over the US tariff imposition.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House within minutes till noon.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned on the same issue till noon.

On the last day of the Budget Session, the business agenda of Lok Sabha included several key legislations, including the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. The Rajya Sabha’s listed business included statements by several Union Ministers.

A day after the Rajya Sabha discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill past midnight and then passed it with 128 votes in its favour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a nod to the legislation a “watershed moment”. The Mussalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament.