Fire inside house: Retired DSP, 5 others of family die of asphyxiation in J&K

Six persons of a family, including two children, died of asphyxiation when a fire erupted in a house in Jammu’s Kathua early Wednesday, officials said.

Among the killed was a retired deputy superintendent of police who was living in the Shiv Nagar locality of the district town.

Ten people were brought to the hospital. Six were brought dead, and four others were injured and have been hospitalised, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The deceased have been identified as 81-year-old former deputy SP Avtar Krishen Raina, his daughter Barkha Raina, son Takash, Ganga Bhagat, 15-year-old Danish Bhagat and 6-year-old Advik, a police officer said.

According to police, locals noticed the house on fire around 2:30 am and rushed to rescue its occupants. The house was filled with thick smoke, which suffocated the occupants in their sleep.

Those injured and undergoing treatment are 61-Year-old Swarna (wife of Avtar Krishen Raina), Neetu Devi (40), Arun Kumar (15) and a 69-year-old woman.

The family of the former DSP was living in a rented house.

Principal of the Government Medical College, Kathua, Dr SK Atri said, “A fire broke out in a rented house of a retired assistant matron. Out of 10 people, 6 were brought dead and 4 of them were injured. Prima facie it seems like the cause of the death is suffocation. The police are investigating the matter. Bodies will be handed over after the post-mortem.”

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh condoled the deaths, saying that he was in contact with the administration over the matter.

“Deeply shocked to learn about the accidental death of 6 members of a family resulting from a fire incident in the Shiv Nagar area of Kathua city. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I am in constant touch with the district administration. Our team of BJP workers led by Mandal President Rahul ji is assisting on the Spot”, he wrote on X.