Massive fire breaks out at a building on Pollock Street in Kolkata on Monday evening and 20 fire tenders rushed the spot.

The fire breaks out on the 3rd and 4th floor of the building.

“The fire that broke out in the 3rd and 4th floor of the building has been brought under control. 20 fire tenders were engaged in the fire-fighting operation. Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Sujit Bose, West Bengal Fire Minister.

Talking with the reporter, Sudheer Kumar, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (central division) said, “A person who was stranded inside the building has been rescued. He is perfectly fine.”