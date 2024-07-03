Finance Minister Jagdish Devda to present MP budget today

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state budget financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The State Finance Minister will present the first budget of the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for the financial year 2024-25.

Ahead of presenting the state budget, Finance Minister Devda offered prayers at his residence.

The Finance Minister also showcased the suitcase to the media persons before presenting the budget.

“The budget of the Madhya Pradesh government will be presented today. It is the budget of the people, dedicated to the people. The Madhya Pradesh government is running very well under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav and is constantly moving towards progress. Today we are happy that the budget for 2024-25 will be presented. This is the budget of the people, for the people and therefore we have carried out the tradition that before the budget, we invited suggestions from the people, we also called subject experts and had a dialogue and certainly after deliberating on all those subjects, we have tried to include those meaningful suggestions in it,” Devda told ANI.

He further said that the budget focused on all sections of society, including women, youth, farmers, and the poor class.

“The upcoming budget will be an all-encompassing budget for the people. It is for women, youth, farmers, and the poor class, it touches all sections of the society,” the finance minister added.

Notably, the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is going on which began on Monday. The session will run from July 1 to July 19 and today the budget will be presented in the state assembly.