Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday speaks about the harassment of actors and celebrities.

In a veiled manner, she referred to the ongoing “media trial” in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Her Parliamentarian colleague and MP in Lok Sabha Ravi Kishan was on her target who had spoken about the drugs menace in the Bollywood and alleged the neighbouring China and Pakistan of supplying the drugs.

“Film industry is a source of employment for scores of people. It has always come forward to help the government in its endeavours. Hence, I request you to support the industry,” she said in Parliament.

“People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language,” she said.

From today, the Rajya Sabha will convene in the morning while the Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

Today in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought to withdraw The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, and later introduced The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020.

In Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Parliament on the india-China stand-off. It is expected that Singh’s address will commence at 3 pm as the Lok Sabha session begins.

The government has been under attack by the opposition since the Chinese army intruded at the eastern border of the Ladakh region.

The matter was also raised on Sunday at the parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Amid the Covid crisis, Parliament has adopted strong measures including the seating arrangement in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing. Mobile app for registering of their attendance and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House has also been introduced by the Parliament.