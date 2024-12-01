Fighting for the spirit of our nation and Wayanad’s future: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to combating forces that undermine the rights of citizens while favoring a select group of business allies.

“Today, we are fighting for the spirit of our nation and the soul of India. We are standing against forces determined to weaken our institutions, the very foundation upon which our country was built,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

During her two-day visit to Wayanad, her constituency, Priyanka highlighted the plight of the Churalmala-Mundakkai landslide victims. She criticized both the Central and State governments for failing to provide adequate assistance to the affected families.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mananthavady, Priyanka expressed her gratitude to the people of Wayanad, calling it an “honour and privilege” to represent the constituency in Parliament. She praised the unique love and unity of the people in times of crisis.

“Beyond politics, the landslide was a tragic human disaster. Everyone is a human being first, and tragedies like this require collective action. The Chief Minister and Prime Minister have visited the victims. I urge them to remember the faces of the men and women affected and ensure sufficient aid for their recovery,” she said.

Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka participated in public meetings across several locations in her constituency, including Mukkam, Thiruvambadi, Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna, which span across Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts.

However, her visit stirred controversy after she returned to Delhi without visiting Youth Congress leaders injured in a police lathi charge during a protest against delays in rehabilitating landslide victims.

Responding to criticism, Priyanka called the injured leaders to inquire about their health, expressed solidarity, and promised to meet them on her next visit to Wayanad.

Priyanka’s visit underscores her focus on addressing both local and national challenges while advocating for unity and action in the face of adversity.