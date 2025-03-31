YouTuber arrested for blocking Priyanka Gandhi’s convoy in Thrissur

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested a YouTuber for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra near Mannuthy in Thrissur.

The Mannuthy Police took Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, into custody in connection with the incident. He stopped his car in front of the MP’s convoy near Mannuthy Bypass Junction on Saturday night, allegedly angered by the persistent honking of the pilot vehicle.

Priyanka was travelling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi airport, after attending several programmes in her constituency. When a police team led by the Mannuthy Sub-Inspector attempted to clear the block, he allegedly engaged in a confrontation with them.

The police have seized his car and booked Aneesh for deliberately obstructing the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police orders. He was later released on station bail.