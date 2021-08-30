Felt ‘safe’ after crimes, no cases: Mysuru gangrape accused tell police

The accused in the Mysuru gang rape case told police that they were emboldened by the victims’ reluctance to file complaints after committing crimes like molestation.

The gang rape victim who battles trauma is yet to record her statement over the incident that took place on 24 August.

The accused dragged her to an isolated place near the Chamundi foothills and attacked her friend. A ransom of Rs 3 lakh was demanded.

The police arrested five accused on 28 August from Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile.

With the accused absconding, sleuths sifted robbery cases in the city and found that one of the accused was using a mobile phone which was stolen.

A woman had lodged a complaint of mobile theft two years ago asking police to only retrieve the SIM card.

Police traced the phone with the IMEI number, sources said.

The police have produced the accused before the court and have taken them into custody.

Their medical tests have also been conducted. The accused have told police that they presumed Mysuru to be the safest city to commit crimes as none of their victims dared to lodge a police complaint.

Sources said the accused have confessed to the investigating team that they thought this gang rape case victim would also not lodge a police complaint.

The gang rape accused have confessed to having committed many cases of road robberies and molestations in Mysuru.

Police sources said, one of the accused rapists was jailed for murdering the father of a girl he loved in Tamil Nadu.

Another accused turned psycho after being dumped by three of his girlfriends and indulged in molestation and sexual assaults on gullible women and girls all through.

Meanwhile, the parents of a few accused persons in Tamil Nadu were not found to have any clue on the crime their sons had committed.

The investigating team is expected to take the accused rapists to the scene of crime to conduct spot investigation today.