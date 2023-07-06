FCI Delhi Region organises awareness programme for school students

The Food Corporation of India (FCI), Delhi Region, organised an awareness programme for school students on Thursday where students were explained about the role of the Corporation and how it is serving the country by providing food security to the nation.

The FCI, Delhi Region, organised the programme at its office situated at Mayapuri under the aegis of Shraddha Sharma, General Manager (R), and Sanjay Sharma, Deputy General Manager (R).

Shraddha and Sanjay interacted with students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Cantonment Board Senior Secondary School, Delhi Cantt, during the programme.

Shraddha explained to the students about the FCI and its work. She also described how the FCI is serving the country by providing food security to the nation and executing various government schemes (i.e., NFSA, PMGKAY, PM-POSHAN, ICDS, OMSS (D), etc.) in the public interest.

To strengthen the provisions of NFSA in terms of accessibility, affordability, and availability of entitled food grains for the poor and to ensure effective and uniform implementation of the NFSA Act 2013, the Union government has decided to provide free of cost food grains (rice, wheat, and coarse grain) under PMGKAY to NFSA beneficiaries with effect from January 1 this year, said Shradhha.

She explained how the introduction of Fortified Rice (FR) has helped in increasing the nutritional quotient of the country as FR has micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, etc. and also helps in fighting the hidden hunger of the nation.

She said the role of the FCI has become more important as “we are celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets”.

The Government of India had proposed to the United Nations (UN) that 2023 be declared the International Year of Millets (IYOM). The proposal of India was supported by 72 countries, and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the IYOM. Most of the millets are native to India and are popularly known as nutri-cereals, as they provide most of the nutrients required for normal functioning of the human body.

Millets are gluten-free, highly nutritious, and rich in dietary fibre, making them easy for the body to absorb. Rich in micronutrients (Calcium, Iron, and phosphorus). All millets show high antioxidant activity, and some of the millets are associated with the prevention of diabetes. She also emphasised the usefulness of the OMSS (D) scheme currently going on in the Delhi region for price stabilisation.

At the programme, Sanjay explained to the students the different operations of the FCI, such as the procurement of food grains from farmers at MSP, the storage of the food grains, the movement of the food grains, and their distribution. He also spoke about the introduction and implementation of technologies such as DOS, HRMS, FAP, E-Office, etc. in the daily operations of the FCI.

Students also interacted with the dignitaries during the programme. After that, they visited the FSD Mayapuri and saw the various operations of the FCI.

Other officers, Guruprasad Pasupuleti, DM (Mayapuri), Kamna Gyan, DM (Shaktinagar), and PK Negi, AGM (Sales), were also present at the programme.