FCI Delhi Region organises awareness programme

The Food Corporation of India (FCI), Delhi Region has organised an awareness programme about the functioning and role of the Corporation.

The FCI, Delhi Region, organised the programme at its office situated at food storage depot (FSD), Ghevra under the aegis of Shraddha Sharma, General Manager (R) and Sanjay Sharma, Deputy General Manager (R).

Shraddha and Sanjay interacted with mediapersons during the programme.

Shraddha said the FSD, Ghevra is the largest depot under FCI, Regional Office, Delhi having capacity 1,41,426 MT and 52 acres of land area. Further, she explained to the mediapersons about the FCI and its functions.

Shraddha also told about how the FCI is necessary for country’s food security as it executes various government schemes (i.e. NFSA, PMGKAY, PM-POSHAN, ICDS, Defence, Welfare institutions and Hostel scheme, OMSS(D) etc) in the public interest.

She also emphasised about the usefulness of OMSS (D) scheme currently going on in Delhi region for price stabilisation.

At the programme, Sanjay explained to the mediapersons about the future plan of the FCI regarding millets preservation and distribution under various government schemes.

He also explained to the mediapersons about the different operations of the FCI such as storage of the food grains, movement of food grains and its distribution using DOS software.