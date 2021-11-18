Farooq talks to LG, seeks return of bodies to kin of Hyderpora encounter

National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday made a telephonic call to Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and reiterated his demand for impartial, time bound inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter and return of bodies to their kin for last rites.

He said that the impact of such killings and the subsequent culture of impunity the civilian killings is profound and will inevitably have a depressing impact on the psyche of public. “The contrasting versions of the killings have sent across a wave of fear across Kashmir. Varying versions have raised the misgivings among the people particularly the bereaved families,” he said.

“Apprehensions have been raised by the victims’ families on the veracity of claims made by police and its investigative agencies. It is therefore incumbent upon the J&K administration to ensure that there was no foul play involved and ensure that the bereaved families version is heard and respected,” he said.

National Conference Functionaries joined the sit in protest of the kin of the persons who were killed in Hyderpora, demanding handing over of the bodies to their kin.