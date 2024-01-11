Farooq not to appear before ED on health grounds

National Conference (NC) President and Srinagar MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah has decided not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in a money laundering case.

The former chief minister has sent a communication to the ED office in Srinagar through an email and sought an exemption from appearing in person before it on health grounds, sources said.

The ED had summoned the 86-year-old Jammu and Kashmir leader to appear before its Srinagar office for questioning on the alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) that was earlier headed by Farooq.

The alleged scam to the tune of Rs 113 crore is being investigated by the CBI is also investigating the case. The ED had charge-sheeted Farooq in the money laundering case in 2022.