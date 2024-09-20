BJP has ‘betrayed’ people and pushed them to the brink: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed concern over the ”surge in terrorism in the Jammu region” during the BJP’s rule.

Addressing poll rallies at Kathua and Vijaypur in the Jammu region, Abdullah said “This disturbing trend has enveloped the once tranquil area in darkness, jeopardising the safety and security of people. Even regions that were previously cleared of militancy are now being targeted with increasing frequency. Our valiant soldiers are making the ultimate sacrifice, while locals are forced to live in constant fear. The sense of security has been shattered, and the people are desperate for peace,” he said.

The NC-Congress alliance is dedicated to restoring the rights of the people of Jammu. “This includes giving them control over their minerals, contracts, jobs, and trade. Our goal is to ensure that the people of Jammu have priority when it comes to jobs and mineral resources, and that their culture is preserved.”

“The BJP made grand promises, but they have failed to deliver on a single one. Where are the jobs they promised? Where is the investment they boasted about,” asked Abdullah and added, instead, Jammu is losing jobs and contracts to outsiders. ”Toll tax on roads is burdening the poor, while the lack of electricity and water is adding to the struggles of our youth,” he stressed.

Rising tariffs on electricity and water are hitting the poor hard, and ration cuts are pushing them to starvation, he further alleged. ”The BJP has betrayed our people and pushed them to the brink,” Abdullah said.

He added, “It is time for a change. The NC-Congress alliance is committed to fighting for the rights and well-being of the people of Jammu.”

Legislative Assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases — First phase on 18 September is over while the remaining two phases are scheduled for September 25 and 1 October. Counting will take place on October 8.