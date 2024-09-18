ED raids Serampore MLA’a bungalow in Hooghly

In connection with corruption at R G Kar hospital, the ED conducted a raid at the bungalow of Serampore MLA Dr Sudipto Roy today morning at Dadpur village in Hooghly.

Dr Sudipto Roy was the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity and closely associated with Sandip Ghosh, the main suspect in the case.

A team of the central investigating agency had raided Dr Roy’s house and nursing home on 12 September.

Advertisement

In 2008, Dr Sudipto Roy had purchased land at Dadpur village to set up a hospital for the poor, as disclosed by the local people. However, instead of a hospital, a Bungalow was built to spend weekend holidays with his family and friends, said locals. Sometimes, TMC leaders also visited the bungalow.

The ED team verified different incriminating documents including Dr Roy’s bank accounts and others related to procurement of different items required for the hospital during his tenure as chairman of its RKS.

The ED officials also interrogated him in connection with his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities in the hospital.

The investigators had also questioned Dr Roy who is also the chairman of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board to find out his alleged link in the rape and murder of the young doctor.

According to CBI sources, Prof Ghosh had talks with Dr Roy several times over phone on 9 August, when the incident occurred in the seminar hall.

It is alleged that during Prof Ghosh’s regime as principal the teaching hospital medical equipment were sent to Dr Roy’s nursing home from the hospital.

Tarun Patra was employed as a gardener at the bungalow for more than two years. The ED officials interrogated the gardener to gather more details about Dr Roy and other visitors.

The ED officials left the bungalow after conducting raids for more than three hours.