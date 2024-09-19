Omar warns Pakistan against interference in J&K assembly elections

Reacting sharply to Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif’s statement that Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance were on the same page on restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked Pakistan to “save its own democracy” instead of interfering in our elections.

Omar said, “What does Pakistan have to do with us? We are not even a part of Pakistan, let them take care of their own country. I don’t think they should interfere in our elections or comment on our elections. They should save their democracy, we are participating in ours.”

Responding to the issue, Omar’s father and NC chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah said; “I don’t know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani; I am an Indian citizen,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the NC-Congress in his poll rally at Katra, near Jammu, where he said, “Our neighbours are very excited about their alliance. Pakistan’s defence minister has supported the manifesto of Congress and National Conference. He has said that Pakistan and Congress-National Conference alliance are on the same page when it comes to Article 370.”

Coming as it does in the middle of the elections in J&K, the statement from Pakistan proved a godsent for the BJP. The saffron party has already started whipping up Rahul Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah for allegedly “implementing Pakistan’s agenda”.