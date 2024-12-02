Farooq expresses concern on Ajmer shrine survey

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed deep concern over the ongoing survey of the 800-year-old shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Ajmer and emphasized its immense cultural and spiritual value. He noted that such sacred sites represent India’s shared heritage and play a pivotal role in preserving the secular fabric of the nation.

He cautioned that these matters must be handled with utmost sensitivity to safeguard communal harmony. Dr. Abdullah also urged the Central Government to prioritize robust safety measures to protect the sanctity of Muslim shrines and mosques across the country.

Addressing senior party leaders in Srinagar, he emphasised the importance of rigorous preparation for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections. Underscoring the need to field young and educated candidates to ensure effective governance at all levels, Dr. Abdullah said, “A government is strong only when the foundation of the party at the grassroots level is robust.” He stressed the need to strengthen party cadres and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to fulfilling its manifesto promises, the former chief minister expressed confidence in the leadership of Omar Abdullah to deliver on these commitments for the betterment of the people.

Earlier, additional general secretary Dr. Mustafa Kamal, along with provincial president advocate Showkat Ahmad Mir, extended a warm welcome to Dr. Abdullah following his successful completion of Umrah.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including MLAs Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr. Mohammad Shafi, Salman Ali Sagar, Ahsan Pardesi, Showkat Ganie, state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, district president Peer Afaq Ahmed, provincial president women’s wing Kashmir Sabiya Qadri and other senior leaders, functionaries, and workers.