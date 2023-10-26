Farmers to be major participants of Ayurveda Day event: Ayush ministry

Farmers will be the major participants in Ayurveda Day celebration scheduled on November 10 at Panchkula in Haryana, the Ministry of AYUSH said on Thursday.

A major theme of the forthcoming event is ‘Ayurveda for farmers’, it said.

“Farmers can become self-reliant and get empowered by making cultivation of ayurvedic herbs and plants as part of their livelihood. Special care is being taken to make farmers aware of the economic importance of medicinal plants,” the ministry said.

It said the farming community is being sensitized about special techniques used in the cultivation of medicinal plants through National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB).

Talking about the event, the ministry said, “The main event will be held at Panchkula. Farmers across the country can participate in the event and get information about the cultivation of medicinal plants.”

All institutes associated with the AYUSH ministry and teams of various ministries are trying to make ‘Ayurveda Day’ a global event, it added.