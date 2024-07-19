AAP to begin campaigning for Haryana polls from Saturday

The Aam Aadmi Party will start its campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Saturday, the party said on Friday.

The state bordering Delhi and Punjab with AAP governments, is slated for the 90 member assembly polls towards the end of this year.

The party informed that Mrs Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will announce “Kejriwal’s Guarentee” for Haryana at a town hall meeting scheduled to be held in Panchkula.

Mrs. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party’s National general secretary Sandeep Pathak.

AAP, at national level is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc and in the recently concluded General Elections; it contested in Kurukshetra constituency of Haryana.

Earlier on Thursday, the party had announced its intention to contest solo in the assembly elections.

Senior AAP leader Pathak, earlier informed that after the town hall meeting, the party will appoint assembly-in- charge and will contest with full strength.

He further elaborated that the party had already conducted public meetings in around 65,000 villages and people are looking up towards Kejriwal as a ray of hope.

AAP had conducted a press conference to announce its plans for Haryana, where Punjab CM had said that ever since the AAP has secured 14 per cent votes in Gujarat, it was recognized as a national party by the Election Commission.

Mann added that the party will contest the assembly polls in Haryana on all the 90 assembly seats with full strength as half of Haryana is connected to Punjab and half to Delhi, and there is an AAP government in both of these states, he added , further exuding confidence that this will boost the party’s political prospects.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh had alleged,”Haryana has become a stronghold of ransom gangs and we know how Haryana farmers were crushed during the Farmer’s agitation and how the demands of Haryana-Punjab farmers were trampled upon”.

Singh further claimed that unemployment and the Agniveer scheme are amongst the biggest problems in the state.