Delhi Traffic Police issues guidelines for commuters ahead of Kanwar Yatra

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra from July 22 to August 2 as a large number of devotees are expected to transit through the national capital.

The traffic unit’s advisory cautioned against traffic congestion expected at several places in the city. The Kanwariyas will reach Delhi and have a stopover here on their way to Haryana and Rajasthan.

This year, the number of Kanwariyas expected to arrive in the city is about 15-20 lakh, the advisory said.

Advertisement

The traffic police said during “Sawan” (the rainy season), due to the movement of Kanwarias and setting up of “Kanwaria Camps” on the roadside, traffic congestion and obstruction would be experienced at several places across the city.

The advisory has also cautioned against traffic violations to be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography or videography of the violations during the period of the movement of Kanwarias.

To ensure a smooth passage for the Kanwarias, heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be diverted by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24, and no traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and towards GT Road via Apsara Border, the advisory read.

The HTVs, except city buses, will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road. The heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road, will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara, it said.

The advisory further stated that generally heavy traffic congestion occurs on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to Fire Station, Boulevard Road and at Azad Market Chowk, Gokul Puri Fly Over, 66 Foota Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T Point, Mathura Road.

Similarly, traffic congestion can be experienced on NH-08 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border and due to the diversion of vehicular traffic, bound for Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur, by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well, added the advisory.

It further advised the motorist to plan their journeys to avoid delays.

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees. The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of Policemen on duty, the advisory added.