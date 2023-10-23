Farmer shot at by unidentified men in Punjab’s Jalandhar

A 35-year-old farmer was critically injured allegedly after being shot at by unidentified men in Athaula village of Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Gurmeet Singh, was going from village Kohla to Athaula on his tractor when he was intercepted by unidentified persons on a motorcycle, who allegedly opened fire at him.

“The accused opened fire at him twice and fled from the area leaving him injured,” they said.

Officials said that local villagers rushed him to a nearby hospital and admitted him there. His condition was said to be critical.

Advertisement

“The victim suffered gunshot injuries on his shoulder and stomach and has been admitted to a hospital. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused persons,” Aman Saini, SHO, Lambra, Jalandhar Dehat said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier, on October 20, a man gunned down his parents and his younger brother at Tower Enclave Phase 3 under the Lambra police station area in Jalandhar rural.

The accused allegedly killed them using his using his father’s licensed revolver.

The police suspect a property dispute among the family.