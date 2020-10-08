In a new development in the Hathras gang rape case, the main accused has written to the Uttar Pradesh police, claiming that he and the three other accused are being framed in the case.

In the letter, the accused sought “justice” for the four men and also accused the woman’s mother and brother of torturing her (the victim).

The letter was written by jailed Sandeep Thakur who claimed that he and the 20-year-old woman were “friends”.

“Apart from the meeting, we used to speak on the phone once in a while,” he wrote.

The letter has the thumb impressions of all four accused.

Sandeep Thakur alleged that her family did not like their friendship. “On the day of the incident, I had gone to meet her in the fields that day where her mother and brothers were also present. I returned home after being asked by her to do so. I then started feeding cattle,” he said.

“I later got to know from the villagers that her mother and brothers beat her up over our friendship, injuring her badly. I have never beaten her or done anything wrong with her. Her mother and brothers falsely accused me and three others and sent us to jail. We’re all innocent. Request you to please investigate and get us justice,” he said.

The sending of letter has been confirmed by a senior officer of Aligarh Jail, where the accused are.

“They sent their letter to the Hathras Superintendent of Police yesterday evening. As per law, we have sent to the Hathras Superintendent of Police… They have put forth their version. Now the investigating agencies will see,” Alok Singh, Senior Superintendent of Aligarh Jail, told reporters.

Earlier, the police had claimed that the call records have revealed that the victim’s brother was in touch with Sandeep Thakur. As per the police, over 100 calls were made between them from October last year to March.