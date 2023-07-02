Fake Amarnath Yatra permits ring alarm bells among security forces

Amarnath pilgrims carrying fake registration permits have rung alarm bells among the security forces that have already been put on high alert against any terror attack.

Detection of fake registration slips being carried by a large number of pilgrims particularly from Delhi and UP is worrying the authorities. About 500 fake registration permits have so far been detected for the pilgrimage that began on 1 July.

In a quick action, the Jammu District Police has arrested three Delhi-based fraudsters who were allegedly engaged in selling fake registration slips for the yatra and duping the pilgrims.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said that the prime accused of this racket along with two of his associates has been arrested.

A team of Jammu Police raided in Delhi and succeeded in the arrest of the accused namely Harender Verma, resident of West Rohtas Nagar, Shahdara Delhi. Later, two other accused namely Daleep Prajapati and Vinod Kumar were also arrested.

The main accused was involved in preparation of fake registration slips while other two associates were indulged in arranging bus service and medical certificates for devotees. The pilgrims were falling prey to fraudsters although the authorities have repeatedly asked them to register themselves only through notified Government means. The District Administration of Jammu has detected at least 300 fake registration permits of Shri Amarnath Yatra. Giving information regarding the issue, the Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa said that an FIR has already been registered by the police.

The District Administration of Samba intercepted two buses carrying 68 pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar in UP and found that most of them were carrying fake yatra permits. Investigations further revealed that one Rahul Bhardwaj had sold each permit for Rs 7000 to the pilgrims.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma said that the police have registered a case against the fraudsters. The District Administration of Kathua has also detected 65 pilgrims with fake permits at Lakhanpur, which is the entry point into Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab.