The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a welcome verdict for the family and well-wishers of Sushant Singh Rajput, as it allowed CBI investigation into the mysterious suicidal death of the late actor.

People cutting across different walks of life, including politicians and celebrities have hailed the verdict as a major step towards delivering justice to Sushant, who was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The apex court was hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government was competent to request the CBI for probe into the sensational case.

The court further directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

The Supreme Court, in its hearing, made some crucial remarks on the case.

The court observed that Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor and died well before his full potential could be realised. Asking for all speculations to be put to rest, the court said his family, friends and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation, and added that therefore, a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour.

“The expected outcome then would be, a measure of justice for the complainant, who lost his only son,” the top court said.

For the petitioner too, the Supreme Court said, it will be a desired justice as she herself called for a CBI investigation.

“The dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign,” the court said in its detailed order.

It also observed that with fair investigation, the trust of the common man on judiciary would resonate.

“Equally importantly, when integrity and credibility of the investigation is discernible, the trust faith and confidence of the common man in the judicial process will resonate”.

Concluding its observation, the Supreme Court said: “When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.”

Following the SC order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to write to the Mumbai Police to get hold of all the evidence and statements it recorded in the last two months.

As per reports, the agency will write to the Mumbai Police to share all the evidence it collected in the probe and demand the statements of all the persons whose statements were recorded in the last two months and the electronic devices of the late actor which are with the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the ruling party in Bihar Janata Dal-United, its alliance partner Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the principal opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have welcomed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the top court’s judgement upholding transfer of the FIR lodged in actor’s death case at Patna to the CBI.

“Nyay ki jeet hui hain (truth has triumphed),” Kumar said.

Speaking to ANI, he said the Supreme Court verdict has made it clear that the probe by Bihar Police and the FIR registered in Patna were correct. “Not just Sushant Singh Rajput’s family or people of Bihar, but the entire country is concerned over the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there will be justice,” he added.

He further said that it was the duty of the Bihar Police to probe after complaint but did not receive cooperation in Mumbai. “Behaviour meted out to our IPS officer is known to all. With the SC verdict, it is clear what happened wasn’t right. Any political comment in this situation is not right”.

On personal comments made against him, the Bihar CM said, “These things are not about politics, they are about justice. We are focused on providing justice. What was said, was not right. Probe will speed up now. Today, it was proved that we abided by law in the steps we took.”

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also hailed the verdict saying, “It is a matter of great moment that the Supreme Court has transferred the investigation to CBI. I would expect that the CBI will now undertake a professional character and conduct a time-bound investigation”.

“I am sure his (Sushant’s) soul will now rest in peace that a fair investigation will happen. I also wish to appreciate the courage and perseverance shown by his father and family members that justice is done,” Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, had challenged the Bihar government’s jurisdiction in the matter and sought transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. She had also alleged that the Bihar government’s action was inspired by the upcoming state polls.

KK Singh, Sushant’s 74-year-old father, had lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna last month, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on June 14.

The Bihar Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and sent its four police officers to Mumbai for carrying out investigation.

Later, the Bihar government recommended the case for a CBI probe after the late actor’s father gave his nod for the same.