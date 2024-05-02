BIS scientist in Nagpur sent to 5 years in jail in Rs 15 thousand bribery case

A special CBI court has sentenced a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) scientist to jail for five years along with a hefty fine of Rs 1.10 lakh in a bribery case, officials said here on Wednesday.

The verdict was delivered in connection with a Rs 15,000 bribery case that surfaced back in 2015.

Bipin Jambholkar, the convict, was a Grade A scientific cadre officer who was a nodal officer for BIS Nagpur at the time of the incident.

Following a complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on March 9, 2015, against Jambolkar, who was serving as a Scientist-C (Lot Cell) at the BIS’ Enforcement and Legal Activities.

After an investigation, the CBI had filed a chargesheet on February 26, 2016 against Bipin.

During the eight-year-long trial, the court examined 15 witnesses, and the CBI prosecutor submitted 91 documents plus other evidence that stood judicial scrutiny and resulted in the conviction of the accused.

