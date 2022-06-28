Fadnavis meets Nadda amid Maha political crisis

Amidst the political turmoil in Maharashtra, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Tuesday, met former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here to discuss the situation with him.

According to sources, “Future of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government hangs in balance and there is complete uncertainty over continuity of the government.”

The agenda for the meeting was about the current political situation and the party’s future course of action.

In addition, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Arun Singh has also reached Nadda’s residence.

Besides Nadda, Fadnavis will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the Maharashtra situation.

Earlier in the afternoon, Fadnavis reached the national capital to meet the BJP central leadership.

Sources said that Fadnavis will brief the central leadership about the political situation in Maharashtra.

As uncertainty continues to haunt the MVA government, on Monday, the Maharashtra BJP State Core Committee meeting was held in Mumbai to discuss all the aspects in detail.

“So far we have not got any proposal from anybody in this matter… Whenever it is received, we shall consider it and call another core committee meeting if needed,” senior Maharashtra leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said, reiterating the party’s known stance.

A political crisis hit the Maha Vikas Agadhi government last week when Shiv Sena MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership.

A BJP insider said the party is treading cautiously amid the changing political situation in Maharashtra to avoid a repeat of the 2019 misadventure when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and later resigned due to lack of numbers.