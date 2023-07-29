Explosion in TN firecracker godown kills five

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday.

According to authorities, five more people are said to be trapped in the godown, with the fire and rescue services jointly conducting an operation with the district police.

Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, two women workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.