Ex-Transport Constable accused of amassing disproportionate assets surrenders in Bhopal court

Facing allegations of amassing disproportionate assets worth crores, including cash and valuables, former Madhya Pradesh Transport Department constable Saurabh Sharma surrendered in the Special Lokayukta Court in Bhopal on Monday after being untraceable for over a month.

Saurabh Sharma’s lawyer, Rakesh Parashar, confirmed that Sharma appeared before Lokayukta Special Judge RP Mishra today. The judge has directed Sharma to appear again in court at 11 am on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Director General Jaideep Prasad stated that Sharma has submitted an application for surrender in the court.

The Lokayukta police, who had been pursuing Sharma for months, conducted raids on December 18 and 19, 2024, uncovering disproportionate assets valued at Rs 7.98 crore.

This included Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver. Subsequent investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department revealed further financial irregularities, prompting speculation that Sharma had fled the country.

Sharma, whose father RK Sharma was a government doctor until his death in 2015, joined the state transport department as a constable under compassionate appointment the same year. He later took voluntary retirement in 2023 and ventured into the real estate business.

In a separate action on December 19, 2024, the Income Tax Department seized Rs 10 crore in cash and 52 kilograms of gold from a car on the outskirts of Bhopal. The car belonged to Chetan Singh Gaud, a close associate of Sharma.