Ex-MP’s Son, Osama Sahab, Detained on Extortion Charges

Osama Sahab, the son of the late former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, has found himself in legal trouble once again. A Siwan judge recently ordered him to be held in judicial custody until November 1, after his arrest in an extortion case.

This incident comes in the wake of his father’s demise in 2021 while serving a life sentence for murder in Delhi’s Tihar jail, a move mandated by the Supreme Court.

Osama Sahab, along with two of his associates, had been traveling from Rajasthan’s Kota when they were apprehended by the police at the Udwan check post in Kota.

This arrest transpired as they were en route to Goa in a sports utility vehicle. Under the provisions of the criminal procedure code, the police wielded the authority to apprehend the trio, a measure enacted to prevent the commission of a cognizable offense.

The sequence of events took a twist when Osama Sahab was initially released on bail. However, shortly thereafter, the police re-arrested him on charges related to extortion, leading to his remand in judicial custody. This development was conveyed by his lawyer, Mobin Ahmad, during a press briefing.

Furthermore, officials revealed that the East Champaran police were preparing to seek Osama Sahab’s remand in connection with an August 1 case of assault. This altercation unfolded as a result of a clash between the relatives of Osama’s sister and their in-laws in the Rani Kothi area.

The saga surrounding Osama Sahab has been marked by a series of legal entanglements, echoing the controversial legacy of his late father, Mohammad Shahabuddin. The former RJD lawmaker, Shahabuddin, had been serving a life sentence for his involvement in a murder case when he passed away in Tihar jail in 2021. The move to Tihar had been directed by the Supreme Court, signifying the gravity of the charges against him.