Ex-CM Lalthanhawla envisages ‘Greater Mizoram’

Lalthanhawla, who served as the Congress chief minister in the state for five times, advocated creation of a greater Mizoram, similar to the concept of Greater Nagalim. His vision is to unify all the regions inhabited by the Mizo people, including parts of Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Mr. Lalthanhawla, who retired from active politics, said that the demand for Greater Mizoram has long been included in the constitution of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee. If his party regains power, they intend to actively pursue this goal. The approach to achieving Greater Mizoram would be through non-violent means, emphasizing unity and peace.

Elaborating on his contention, he said the Mizo people have experienced division on multiple occasions due to historical circumstances, including actions by the British, the Burmese government, and the partition of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The desire to reunite and consolidate Mizo communities under one administration has been a political objective of the Congress party for over six decades.

The issue of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people in Manipur, which may involve the formation of a ‘Greater Mizoram,’ has been a significant topic in the recent assembly elections. Kuki-Zo leaders, along with ten tribal legislators from Manipur, met in Aizawl and resolved that a separate administration is essential for achieving peace, with the possibility of integration into Greater Mizoram being a part of their discussions.

While some contiguous areas in Myanmar and Bangladesh inhabited by the Mizo ethnic community remain unresolved, the unification of Mizo-inhabited regions within India, under a single administrative unit, is seen as feasible under the Indian Constitution.

Mr. Lalthanhawla pointed out that several Indian states have been created through the reorganization of territories, as permitted by Article 3 of the Constitution.