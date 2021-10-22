Abhishek appoints Goa ex-CM Faleiro TMC national vice-president

Ahead of chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s likely trip to Goa after her scheduled visit to the rain-ravaged North Bengal, former Goa chief minister, who recently joined the TMC, has been appointed as vice-president of the party, an official statement said on Friday.

The appointment was made by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“In a political career spanning four decades, the former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has worked ardently towards the development of people. We have full faith that under his able guidance AITC will reach greater heights and continue the fight to protect every Indian citizen,” the statement said.

Faleiro, who resigned as a Congress MLA last month, has been the West Bengal-based party’s biggest catch yet, ever since the Trinamool has shifted its attention on Goa for the 2022 Assembly polls.

The party faced humiliating defeats in the 2012 Assembly polls and the 2014 general elections as TMC plans to fight alone in the upcoming Assembly elections and Abhishek Banerjee plans to campaign in the western state.