SP not questioning valor, patriotism of Raja Rana Sanga: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid raging controversy over his party MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his party believes in social justice and establishment of an equilibrium society.

“We also want to honor every person. Our aim is not to insult a history man and Samajwadi Party is not questioning the valor and patriotism of Raja Rana Sanga of Mewar. The BJP has always used some topics of history to take political advantage and divide the country on a religious-caste basis,” he said.

Yadav, in a statement here, said his MP has tried to give the example of just one -sided history and one -sided interpretation. “None of our efforts is to insult Rajput or any other community. In today’s time, the events of ‘history’ cannot be explained in the current situation. The decisions of governance were taken according to the demand of the then circumstances at that time,” he said.

The SP chief said that today’s democratic system cannot run on the basis of history. The BJP government should improve its divisive habit and pay some attention to the livelihood, health and safety of the people.

The statement on Rana Sanga by SP President comes in wake of violent protest in Agra by Karni Sena at the residence of SP MP Ramjilal Suman, who made the comment on Rana Sanga as the person who invited Babur in India to fight against Ibrahim Lodhi.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had defended the SP MP’s statement.