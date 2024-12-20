Environmental protection during mining remains core focus area for PSUs: Coal Minister

Environmental protection during mining activities remains a core focus area for coal and lignite Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), said Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

He assured that these PSUs not only ensure compliance with the statutory provisions outlined in environmental laws but also actively exceed these requirements to uphold and enhance environmental standards in and around mining areas.

Mr Reddy was chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Ministry of Coal in Parliament Annexe on Sustainability and Green Initiatives undertaken by the coal sector.

At the meet, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment towards sustainable development and achieving the target of Net Zero emissions by 2070, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also informed the Committee members about the sustainable development activities adopted by Coal/Lignite PSUs where coal production goes hand in hand with environmental conservation, societal well-being, and biodiversity protection.

He emphasised that these efforts would ensure the coal sector remains a key driver of economic growth while aligning with India’s vision of a sustainable and green future.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey also attended the meeting along with the senior officers of Ministry of Coal, CMD (CIL), CMD (NLCIL) and CMDs of CIL subsidiaries.

A presentation was also made by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal highlighting various Sustainability & Green Initiatives being undertaken by the PSUs.