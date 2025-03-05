Central minister advocates one nation one election

Union coal minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday advocated strongly for “one nation one election”. He said that too many and too frequent elections across the country stand in the way of the development process.

Speaking at the 124th AGM of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, the Union Minister said: “Take for instance my case. I was MLA for three times, MP and a Union minister for two terms. I have been the state BJP president for Telangana as well. And my ministerial work has almost come to a halt because of political work for so many elections- parliamentary polls, state legislative Assembly polls, municipal polls, polls in other states and so on.”

Advertisement

In a different context, he said that the private sector and individuals should play their roles and execute their responsibilities, but the government alone cannot bring in all the changes required.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, CIL chairman, P M Prasad, outlined various sustainability and clean energy initiatives the CIL has initiated.