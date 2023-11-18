Ensure robust security at Chhath ghats, Atishi directs administration & police

The Delhi government is preparing over 1,000 Chhath ghats across the national capital to enable the people from Purvanchal to celebrate the Chhath festival with religious fervour. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi, along with the officials concerned, inspected the final preparations at a Chhath ghat in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 on Saturday.

The Delhi government has constructed 8 artificial ponds at the DDA Ground in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. Here, thousands of devotees can worship together. Most of the preparations at this ghat have been completed.

On the occasion, Atishi said there will be no shortcomings in preparations for the Chhath Puja in Delhi. All MLAs and the officials concerned are present on the ground and following the directives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard, she added.

Advertisement

The Delhi Revenue Minister said, “The four-day festival of Chhath began on Friday. Chhath is a significant festival for the people of Delhi and all those from the Purvanchal region. Therefore, the Arvind Kejriwal government organises a grand celebration for Chhath every year. The government arranges Chhath ghats in neighbourhoods throughout the city and constructs artificial ghats. Work on most of the ghats is almost complete and the remaining work will be finished by tomorrow morning. Devotees can offer ‘Sandhya Arghya’ here on Sunday evening with religious fervour.”

Atishi said, “Delhi is home to a large number of people from the Purvanchal region who contribute socially, economically and culturally to the development of the city. Chhath is a very important festival for all our brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region. In this regard, our effort is to ensure that with our preparations, we can bring the ghats to the doorsteps of devotees.”

She said the Kejriwal government has prepared more than 1,000 ghats across Delhi so that anyone in the city can perform Chhath Puja without having to go far from their homes.

The Delhi government is making all the requisite arrangements at these ghats, be it constructing ponds, providing tents, maintaining cleanliness or ensuring security. Additionally, cultural programmes will be organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats. “Our effort is to ensure that our brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region living in Delhi celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace and enthusiasm,” she said.

During the inspection, the Delhi Revenue Minister directed the district administration and police to ensure robust security arrangements at all ghats so that devotees do not face any problem.