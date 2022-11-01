External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today underlined the need for better connectivity in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) region built on the centrality of interests of Central Asian countries.

He was addressing the 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in the virtual format. The CHG meeting was attended by SCO member states, observer states, and other invited guests.

Jaishankar emphasised India’s strong cultural and historical connection with the SCO region and reiterated India’s firm commitment to deepening multilateral cooperation in the areas of food and energy security, climate change, trade, and culture.

He spoke about the launch of the global Mission ‘LiFE’, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, and its relevance to ensuring food and energy security.

He also drew attention to India’s commitment to fighting the challenge of climate change and also the country’s achievements made in this direction.

Jaishankar talked about India’s strong recovery on the economic front after the pandemic and expressed interest in expanding the India-SCO trade on the basis of fair market access. ”Our total trade with SCO members is only $141 billion, which has the potential to increase manifold. Fair market access is for our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward,” he added.