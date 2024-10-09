End of an era: Iconic business leader Ratan Tata passes away at 86

Ratan Tata, one of India’s most iconic business leaders, passed away on late Wednesday night, October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a conglomerate synonymous with India’s industrial growth, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Tata, who had been in critical condition in intensive care, leaves behind a legacy that spans over two decades of leadership at Tata Sons. His passing marks the end of an era for the Tata Group and the nation.

After his hospitalisation on October 7, Tata issued a statement to dispel rumours about his health and said that he was undergoing medical check-ups due to his age and related medical conditions.

He assured people that there was no cause for concern and that he remained in good spirits.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation,” Tata had said in a statement on X.

However, despite these reassurances, his condition worsened, and on Wednesday, he was put on ventilator support.

Ratan Tata, who took over the reins of the Tata Group in 1991, transformed the company into a global powerhouse.

Born on December 28, 1937, Tata graduated from Cornell University with a degree in architecture and engineering. He also attended Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Upon joining the Tata Group in 1962, he worked in various capacities before being named the chairman of Tata Sons in 1991.