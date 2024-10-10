Maharashtra Cabinet passes resolution urging Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour to iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Mr. Tata was already a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour.

The Cabinet also passed a condolence proposal on the passing away of Mr Tata in its meeting held today. Ratan Tata, one of the most iconic business leaders, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86.

The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a conglomerate synonymous with India’s industrial growth, breathed his last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Shinde announced that the last rites of Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours. The state government also declared one- day of mourning in respect of the former Tata Group chairman.

“His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours,” the Chief Minister said. The state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the demise of Ratan Tata a “great loss for the country”.

Mr Tata leaves behind a legacy that spans over two decades of leadership at Tata Sons. His passing marks the end of an era for the Tata Group and the nation. Mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, have been kept at NCPA lawns in Mumbai for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium after 4 pm on Thursday.