Patanjali stalwart Ramdev honors Ratan Tata as a ‘pioneer of swadeshi’

Ramdev, the esteemed Indian yoga guru and brand ambassador for Patanjali Ayurved, took to Twitter to honor the late Ratan Tata, a figure celebrated for his immense contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy. Ramdev referred to Tata as a “pioneer of Swadeshi,” acknowledging his role in propelling the nation forward through his dedication to service and innovative leadership.

Ratan Tata, who led the Tata Group and Tata Sons from 1991 until 2012 and served as interim chairman from October 2016 to February 2017, passed away on the night of October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. His death, attributed to age-related ailments, marks the end of an era for one of India’s most revered industrialists. The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning to honor his impact on the country.

Born into a prominent family, Ratan Tata was not just an industrialist but also a visionary who transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate. Under his leadership, the group expanded into various sectors, including steel, automobiles, information technology, and hospitality, establishing a presence that resonated not only in India but across the globe. He was instrumental in pioneering initiatives that prioritized sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

Throughout his career, Tata was recognized for his commitment to social causes. His philanthropic efforts were manifold, particularly in the realms of education and healthcare. The Tata Trusts, which he oversaw, have played a crucial role in uplifting underprivileged communities through various welfare programs. His vision of inclusive growth reflected his belief in the “trusteeship” model, emphasizing that businesses have a responsibility to the society that nurtures them.

Ratan Tata’s contributions to the nation received acknowledgement with numerous accolades. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000, followed by the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, recognizing his outstanding service in public administration. Additionally, he received the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ in 2006 for his remarkable work in Maharashtra and the ‘Assam Baibhav’ in 2021 for enhancing cancer care in the region.

In recent days, Tata was at Breach Candy Hospital, where he was in critical condition. His passing has evoked a profound sense of loss among admirers and colleagues alike, who regarded him as a guiding light in Indian business.

The tribute from Ramdev encapsulated the essence of the character of Ratan Tata: a leader who embodied bravery, vision, and a comprehensive approach to prosperity. He described Tata as an “invaluable gem of Bharat Mata,” extending heartfelt prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul.