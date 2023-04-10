Encourage and reward spirit of entrepreneurship: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that creativity and innovation is present everywhere and there is a need to encourage and reward the spirit of entrepreneurship and the zeal to find solutions to challenging problems.

She was speaking after presenting the 11th Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards of the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). She inaugurated the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE)-2023 at the Sports Ground near RBCC.

She said: “Today we are celebrating not just the achievements of innovators but the spirit of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship. We can see small innovations happening every other day around us.”

Mothers daily use innovation in making meals for their children, teachers use creativity in finding new teaching methods, and some fields such as advertising and marketing are very much dependent on creative skills, the President said.

Citizens at the grassroots have the potential to come up with science and technology based innovative solutions and serve the country to the best of their abilities, she said.

The President said: “We are living in an era of technology. So it is our responsibility to make use of technology and bring such innovations which can transform the way of life of people. Innovations and budding innovators will lead the way in times to come.”

“I have noted that there is only one woman recipient among the 13 national awardees honoured here. All women use creativity daily in their household chores and in other areas also. It is time to encourage women to come up with innovative solutions and products that the country needs,” she said.

The President said: “I am sure once the families start supporting women, they will be able to contribute more in this area too, as they are already doing in other fields.”

One important aspect of supporting and enhancing creativity is to encourage children and youth to ask questions, she said. Curiosity and spirit of enquiry are essential for finding out solutions to challenging problems.

“Our children should grow up to become solution providers. At least their minds should be working in that direction. Once they understand that they have the capability to find solutions, they will certainly find creative and innovative ways to reach the solution,” she said.

“Another important thing is that our citizens should have the zeal to serve the country. He or she should try to understand the problems and issues arising in the country and should feel responsible to contribute towards solving them at a small scale,” the President said.

“I would also like to urge all the innovators, entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders and industry representatives to come together to find eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and encourage innovations in this direction. With such great minds and advanced technology it is not very difficult to achieve sustainable and inclusive development,” the President said.

NIF in collaboration with the Government, is playing an important role in taking grassroots innovations to the forefront, she said. The NIF, set up in March 2000 with the assistance of the Department of Science and Technology, is India’s national initiative to strengthen the grassroots technological innovations and outstanding traditional knowledge.

“I am told that NIF has pooled a database of over 3,25,000 technological ideas, innovations and traditional knowledge practices from over 625 districts of the country. I am happy to know that NIF has already recognised 1093 grassroots innovators and school students at the national level in its various Award Functions,” the President said.