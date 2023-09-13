Officers from the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police sustained injuries on Wednesday in an encounter with terrorists in the Union Territory’s Kokernag area of Anantnag, according to the Kashmir Zone Police. The encounter started at around 1:00 PM IST. According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, a military ambulance is seen taking the injured Army and J&K police officers to the hospital.

Meanwhile, more enforcement has been sent to the encounter site and the military forces are believed to have surrounded the terrorists.

#WATCH | J&K | Encounter has begun in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Kashmir Zone Police says that officers from the Army and J&K Police have sustained injuries.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, a six-year-old Indian Army dog Kent had died while protecting his handler during a terrorist incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, statement, the canine named Kent from the 21 Army Dog Unit, came under heavy fire while leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists and succumbed at the scene.

Reacting to incident, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said, “…Pakistan is trying to send foreign terrorists to create disturbance in India. 2.25 crore tourists are expected to visit J&K this year, and Pakistan is trying to stop this from happening. We will not let Pakistan succeed.”