Encounter on in Anantnag, one soldier missing

Even as Indian defence force’s continue their operation in the forest area on the hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district for the third day on Friday to flush out the ultras there are reports that one soldier is missing.

To locate the militants who are hiding in the Anantnag jungle, the Indian Armed Forces are using drones and quadcopters. So far, the terrorists have killed four personnel of security forces including officers.

Based on drone monitoring, the soldiers are believed to have fired mortar shells at the area where they think the terrorists are hiding.

Advertisement

On Thursday, police in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district claimed to have “encircled” two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning. Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, was also killed.

On Thursday, anti-Pakistan demonstrations condemning the terrorist murder of four security officers took place throughout Jammu.

Two terrorists were shot dead by security personnel on Tuesday in the Narla neighbourhood of Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir.

During a search that led to an encounter that lasted well into Wednesday evening, security personnel claimed to have found warlike supplies, including pharmaceuticals, with Pakistani markings.